All set for President’s first Independence parade

Citizens are expected to turn out in their numbers for President Paul-Mae Weekes’ first military parade in commemoration of the country’s 56th anniversary of Independence at the Grand Stand, Queen’s Park Savannah on Friday.

The parade will also be the first for Stuart Young, as Minister of National Security, and Gary Griffith, as Commissioner of Police.

Yesterday, corporate communications manager of the National Security Marcia Hope, warrant officer Class Two of the T&T Defence Force Kevin Allain and corporate communications manager of the Communications Ministry Charlene Stuart met with the media to discuss coverage of the hour-long parade which will be Weekes’ first since her inauguration in March.

Hope made it clear that the use of drones by the public and media was strictly prohibited, while they have put all systems in place should the country experience another earthquake or aftershock during the parade which begins at 8 am.

Among those listed to attend are Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, his wife Sharon, Chief Justice Ivor Archie, members of the diplomatic corps, Government ministers, Opposition members.

At this event, the public will see Griffith, wearing his khaki-coloured police uniform, for the first time.

Hope said they expect a large public turnout for the celebrations seeing this will be Weekes’ first parade as the country’s sixth and first female President.

Monique Sprott, flight lieutenant and public affairs officer for the T&T Defence Force, in a telephone interview with Guardian Media, said a national Independence Day panel committee will meet today to finalise plans for the event.

“By tomorrow all our plans for the parade will be firmed up and finalised,” Sprott said. Detachments of the Defence Force have been rehearsing their drills at the savannah since last week.

She said Young is expected to arrive in the savannah at 7.50 am followed by Archie, Rowley and then Weekes who will receive a presidential salute from parade commander Col Darnley Wyke.

The Chief of the Defence Staff captain Hayden Pritchard will accompany Weekes, who is also the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, for the inspection of the parade.

This would be followed by a march past of armed and unarmed forces comprising members of the T&T Police Service, T&T Defence Force, Cadet Force, the St John’s Ambulance Brigade and Traffic Wardens.

During the parade, members of the public will also witness the fly and drive-bys, Sprott said.

The flyby display will be done by the T&T Air Guard.

After the march past, Sprott said Weekes will be honoured with a 21-gun salute, with the parade traversing along some streets in Port-of-Spain that will end at the Police Barracks on Long Circular Road.

At 10 am, Sprott said Weekes will make a toast to the nation at the National Academy of the Performing Arts.