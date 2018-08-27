MIAMI (AP)—Patricia and Jeff Rodgers figured they did everything right to get rich beyond their wildest dreams selling Herbalife health and personal care products.
Coast Guard searching for man's body
Coast Guard divers are still searching for the body of Kesion Rampersad who is believed to have drowned at Moruga on Sunday.
Rampersad, 21, of Penal Rock Road, was swimming at the mouth of the Lanse Mitan River around 5.30 pm when he and three other people got into difficulty.
Two of the people were pulled from the river but Rampersad disappeared into the water.
Villagers and fishermen are assisting in the search efforts.
More as this story develops.
