UWI student crowned Ms La Reine Rive 2018

University of the West Indies (UWI) student Anjali Ramlalsingh was crowned 2018 Miss La Reine Rive at the Sundar Popo Hall of Southern Academy for the Performing Arts (SAPA), San Fernando, on Sunday.

Ramlalsingh, 18, is a first-year student pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Psychology at St Augustine campus.

Ramlalsingh, who lives at St Helena Village, Piarco, and represented the community of Nariva/Mayaro, not only took the top prize of $37,500 but also won two category titles as well.

Even, as her supporters rooted for her through the show, Ramlalsingh maintained composure and cascaded across the stage in a Michael Salikram-influenced gown. The flesh colour gown was adorned with beads, sequins and dried cocoa beans and pods that paid tribute to the cocoa plantations which were part of the history of the community she represented.

The runners-up were Chanda Marie La Touche (St George West), Aneka Audain (St George West), Kerry-Ann Sealy and Shenesse Richardson.

The show, titled Le Granz Affaire, was the climax of a two-part event. Earlier this month the 15 delegates took part in the self-expression and talent segments.

Delivering the feature address at the event, Minister of Community Development, Culture and the Arts Nyan Gadsby-Dolly said the level of talent exhibited was on par with that displayed in the foreign-based version of America’s Got Talent.

“The Prime Minister’s Best Village Trophy competition is our long-standing version of Trinidad and Tobago’s got talent. Imagine America’s Got talent started only in 2006, we have had Best Village for over 60 years,” Gadsby-Dolly told the gathering

“Over the past three years, a concerted effort had been made to mainstream the Prime Minister’s Best Village Trophy Competition. We created and streamed the Folk Arts Festival live, opening it up to new audiences. We must diversify our offering as our audience and culture evolve. If we don’t, Best Village will fast become irrelevant. In order to grow it, we must step up, adapt or become extinct.”

The night also showcased the talents of the Swastika East Indian devotional dance group, Green Pioneers Spiritual Song, Khalanayak Academy of Dance, Sabor Del Caribe parang group and the Malick Folk Performing Company.

Winners

Best Makeup: Anjali Ramlalsingh (Nariva/Mayaro)

Best Hair Style: Aneka Audain (St George West)

Best Talent: Aneka Audain (St George West)

Best Self Expression: Chanda La Touche (St George West)

Best Gown: Anjali Ramlalsingh (Nariva/Mayaro)

INNIS FRANCIS