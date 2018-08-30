ANSA McAL to host concert, fireworks

For the second consecutive year, the ANSA McAL Group will ‘Illuminate’ the skies at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port-of-Spain, and San Fernando Hill simultaneously for Independence Day, beginning at 8 pm tomorrow.

The fireworks display, powered by Fire One Fireworks, is an Independence Day gift to the people of T&T from the ANSA McAL Group of Companies.

As the nation celebrates its 56th year of Independence, ANSA McAL through its flagship company Carib Brewery Ltd and supported by the Port–of-Spain City Corporation, Music TT, Live Music District, National Lotteries Control Board and Guardian Media will add another gift to the nation in the form of Illumination the Independence Concert which begins from 3 pm to 6pm at the Grand Stand southern foyer at the Queen’s Park Savannah prior to the fireworks display.

As part of the evening’s entertainment, ANSA’s McAL own musically talented employee Marlene Felix and Ninja will be in the line-up of entertainers Joining them will be Lujoe and the Gifted and Xavier Strings. Chutney Soca Monarchs for 2018 Neval Chetlal and Nishard M, as well as the Kings of J’Ouvert, RAPSO, 3 Canal are also featured acts. Bringing the concert to a close will be Belmont based—The Caribbean Steelpan Connextion Ensemble.

Admission to the concert is free and there will be giveaways. No coolers will be allowed inside the venue as Carib will offer Independence specials to the public.

ANSA McAL has promised to continue to amplify its commitment and patriotism through its corporate social responsibility.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS

The T&T Police Service (TTPS) has announced traffic restrictions for tomorrow’s Independence Day parade and fireworks display. The restrictions are due to commence at 6 am and end at 1 am the following day. The parade of different units under the Ministry of National Security will begin at the Queen’s Park Savannah at 8 am. President Paula-Mae Weekes will take the salute before the units begin to march towards the Police Training Academy in St James.

The parade will move south along Frederick Street, west along Park Street unto Tragarete Road, west along Tragarete Road and north along Long Circular Road until the academy’s outer field.

Parking restricted between 6 am and 10 am along Queen’s Park West (between Queen’s Park East and Cipriani Boulevard), Chancery Lane (between Keate Street and Queen’s Park West), Dere Street, Albion Street, Gordon Street and Frederick Street (between Queen’s Park West and Park Street). Parking restricted along Park Street (between Frederick Street and St Vincent Street) from 6 am to 11 am, and along Tragarete Road and Western Main Road (between Roxy Roundabout and Long Circular Road) between 6 am and midday.

There will also be no parking on Long Circular Road (between Western Main Road and Patna Street) from 6 am and 3 pm.

People wishing to attend the parade can park in the Queen’s Park Savannah between 6 am and 11 am by using entrances and exits at Casual’s Corner and at the St Ann’s Roundabout.

In terms of the fireworks display, there will be no parking from midday on Friday to 1 am on Saturday on Queen’s Park West (from Chancery Lane to St Clair Avenue), Maraval Road (from St Clair Avenue to Saddle Road), Circular Road (from Saddle Road to St Ann’s Road), Queen’s Park East (from St Ann’s Road to Queen’s Park West) and Charlotte Street (from Queen’s Park West to New Street). People who contravene the restrictions will be wrecked and impounded at Abattoir Road in Sea Lots opposite the old Central Market.