Drastic reduction in road deaths—police

T&T is on course to record its lowest road fatality figure in almost three decades.

While T&T experienced its lowest toll in 22 years, last year, with 107 road deaths, the historic milestone is now set broken again as the T&T Police Service (TTPS) has recorded a further 11 per cent reduction over the first eight months of the year.

Speaking after the weekly police press briefing at the Police Administration Building in Port-of-Spain yesterday, ASP Harnarine Rampath said that there were 64 road fatalities for the year thus far as compared to 72 during the corresponding period, last year.

If the trend continues, it may mean that T&T’s road fatality toll may remain in double digits.

The toll for 2016 and last year was 135 and 116 respectively.

He stated that of the road fatalities, 28 of the victims were drivers, 11 passengers, 19 pedestrians, two motorcyclists and four pedal bike riders.

Asked about the possible reason for the drastic reduction, Rampath suggested that the frequent use of speed cameras and breathalysers were possible causes.

Despite the promising statistics, Rampath said that his unit would continue with their regular exercises and public education programmes.

“Any life lost is one too many,” Rampath said as he called on drivers and pedestrians to exercise personal responsibility when using the country’s roads.

He also suggested that a demerit points system, which tracks and penalises drivers with multiple driving infractions, and fixed speed cameras at busy roads and highways would also lead to future reductions.