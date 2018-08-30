Eight arrested as four guns seized in west Trinidad

Western Division police have arrested eight men in relation to the seizure of four illegal firearms, this week.

Police arrested five of the suspects on Monday after they stopped their Nissan B15 along the Western Main Road in Westmoorings.

Police found a loaded Glock 17 pistol with 11 rounds of 9 mm ammunition. The gun was also outfitted with a selector which allows the user to fire automatic bursts from the semi-automatic pistol.

The suspects, ages 18 to 21, all from Factory Road in Diego Martin were arrested.

Almost 24 hours later, officers of the Western Division Task Force (WDTF) led by Sgt Ulric Arneaud were on patrol in Richplain, Diego Martin, when they observed three armed men in a bushy area. The men attempted to run away but were arrested.

The officers recovered an FX-9 machine gun, a 12-gauge pump action shotgun, a Glock pistol and 14 rounds of assorted ammunition.

The pistol was also outfitted with a selector.

The eight suspects remained detained up to late yesterday and are expected to be taken to court today.