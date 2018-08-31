Griffith: One year to turn around TTPS

Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith said yesterday that in one-year’s time the Police Service will be more efficient and effective.

And President Paula-Mae Weekes said she intends to hold him to the deadline.

Griffith was speaking at the Independence Day function hosted by the T&T Police Service (TTPS) at Police Administration Building, in Port-of-Spain after the parade in the Queen’s Park Savannah.

In her debut visit to the TTPS’ Administration Building, to raise a toast to the nation, Weekes said that T&T is in a “slip of trouble” and urged all present to do their respective part to “reverse our present course.”

“I ask you please to go forward with boundless faith in our destiny, understanding fully that boundless faith without works could achieve absolutely nothing and there is no stagnant and static situation. If we are not going forward we will be going backwards,” Weekes said.

Moments before, Griffith, who was dressed in his ceremonial police uniform, assured that all will be done, “required by law,” to protect this country. He also assured “steadfast leadership, strategic management and accountability.”

“I would like to reveal a birthday gift to this nation…I give a promise to you today that one year from now, by God’s grace and will, by our 57th anniversary, the TTPS will be a more efficient and effective service,” Griffith said.

Also present at the reception were also Chief Justice Ivor Archie, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and his wife, Sharon, and the Minister of National Security Stuart Young.