Man gunned down in La Horquetta

A 26-year-old man from La Horquetta was found dead in the yard of a resident’s home yesterday.

Police said the man was shot multiple times.

According to a police report, at about 12.45 pm officers of the La Horquetta Crime Patrol Unit were on patrol when they were called to the murder scene.

The officers, PCs Baptiste and Ward, went to a house at Phase 5 where they found the body of Sherwin De Souze lying on the ground outside the house. De Souze, police said, lived at Phase 5.

Police are yet to determine a motive for the killing.

That murder has brought the murder toll to 365 for the year thus far.

Investigations are continuing.