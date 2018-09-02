T&T Guardian launches new website today

The T&T Guardian, as part of its 101st-anniversary celebration, will be relaunching its website and Digital Guardian App today.

The new website boasts of a clean, simple, easy-to-read design that complements our recently redesigned paper. The new web pages are fully responsive for seamless, immersive viewing on your desktop, mobile or tablet.

The redesigned Guardian App will also be available for download on both Android and iOS devices today. If readers already had the app installed, they simply need to update it in their App Store or Google Play Store. From the app, readers can share their favourite articles or pages with friends via email, Facebook, Twitter, Whatsapp, LinkedIn, Google+ and Pinterest.

So for the excitement of a brand new look, log on to www.guardian.co.tt now or download the Trinidad Guardian in the App Store and Google play store to take us with you wherever you go.