Anil Boodoo 45 and Resh­ma Boo­choon, 38, had been plan­ning their wed­ding since 2019. They had hoped to tie the knot on March 28, 2020, but with the threat of the coro­n­avirus pan­dem­ic glob­al­ly forc­ing trav­el re­stric­tions, clo­sure of ma­jor in­sti­tu­tions and busi­ness­es and a ban on mass gath­er­ings—wed­ding con­gre­ga­tions not ex­empt, a de­ci­sion was tak­en by the pair on Mon­day night, to post­pone their wed­ding.

In a tele­phone in­ter­view, the cou­ple tells Guardian Me­dia, they haven’t even thought of just host­ing the cer­e­mo­ny.

“Our de­ci­sion was just made last night, so we don’t have any def­i­nite plans just yet. We would have to meet with our pas­tor and we’re re­al­ly de­cid­ing as we go along,” Boodoo said.

The Rio Claro cou­ple’s guest list heaped 200 peo­ple in­clu­sive of fam­i­ly mem­bers who were ex­pect­ed to trav­el from abroad to at­tend. They say, those fam­i­ly mem­bers who are T&T na­tion­als, would no longer be com­ing giv­en the mea­sures in place to mit­i­gate the spread of the vi­ral hin­drance.

Boodoo and Boo­choon are not cer­tain when an­oth­er pro­ject­ed date for their wed­ding would be de­cid­ed.

On Mon­day Prime Min­is­ter Dr Row­ley Kei­th Row­ley in his re­sponse to the coro­n­avirus pan­dem­ic and this coun­try’s steps in curb­ing its spread, an­nounced the con­tin­ued clo­sure of all schools in­clud­ing ter­tiary in­sti­tu­tions to April 20, 2020; the clo­sure of all bars, the shut down of air and sea en­try points to non-na­tion­als for the next 14 days and a ban on gath­er­ings num­ber­ing be­yond 25 peo­ple, ex­cept un­der un­avoid­able cir­cum­stances.

Boodoo and Boo­choon’s wed­ding post­pone­ment joins that of many oth­er cou­ples across the globe seek­ing the same, as they take steps to safe­guard against be­com­ing vul­ner­a­ble to the virus.

Wed­ding stake­hold­ers feel­ing the bite

Guardian Me­dia reached out to a cou­ple of stake­hold­ers in the wed­ding in­dus­try to find out how these wed­ding can­cel­la­tions and post­pone­ments might be im­pact­ing them. In a tele­phone in­ter­view with the wed­ding pro­duc­tion com­pa­ny, Rink Films, co-own­er, Leon Hen­ry, he said his com­pa­ny has been get­ting can­cel­la­tion and post­pone­ment calls.

“Even to­day we got a can­cel­la­tion as a client said they were not hav­ing be­yond ten peo­ple at their cer­e­mo­ny,” Hen­ry re­vealed.

He said he was al­so cur­rent­ly await­ing de­ci­sions by his in­ter­na­tion­al clients. Hen­ry be­lieves the months of April and May would pose the great­est chal­lenges for peo­ple in his field, not­ing the com­pa­ny’s last busi­ness be­fore Row­ley’s an­nounce­ments was last Sat­ur­day.

He said for peo­ple in his field they are gen­er­al­ly con­cerned by the loss of in­come.

“We are small busi­ness­es and we pay tax­es. We are not see­ing any olive branch­es be­ing ex­tend­ed to small busi­ness­es. I guess it would be a time where we find a way to re­dis­cov­er,” said Hen­ry.

J Au­tums own­er, Jeuel Marie-Green, on the oth­er hand, told Guardian Me­dia, it was busi­ness as usu­al on her end.

“My bride is still get­ting mar­ried in April. I still have ap­point­ments booked. Even my clients from var­i­ous is­lands are still reach­ing out to me.”

Odd­ly she said busi­ness for her has in­creased dur­ing this pe­ri­od.

L Ed­win and Events founder and di­rec­tor Lisa Ed­win was forced to post­pone her an­nu­al Caribbean Wed­dings and Events Ex­po­si­tion that was card­ed to take place on March 28 and 29.

In a Face­book in­ter­view, Ed­win who has now pushed the date to April 25 and 26 said she has been im­pact­ed great­ly with the turn of events as a re­sult of the coro­n­avirus.

She said, “A lot of our so­cial and cor­po­rate events have been can­celled which means no in­come in my in­dus­try. The thing is, we still have our bills and rent to be paid and our land­lords have noth­ing in place to as­sist us.”

Pas­tor: Take ad­van­tage of hav­ing eco­nom­ic wed­dings

Sev­enth-Day Ad­ven­tist pas­tor, Clive Dot­tin, is ad­vis­ing cou­ples against post­pon­ing or can­celling their nup­tials. In­stead, he said, “now is the time to take ad­van­tage of hav­ing an eco­nom­ic wed­ding.”

In an in­ter­view with Guardian Me­dia, Dot­tin, the pas­tor who of­fi­ci­at­ed so­ca gi­ant Machel Mon­tano’s Red House wed­ding back in Feb­ru­ary, said he of­ten sees cou­ples who de­lay their wed­ding day to have a big bash, but with the eco­nom­ic strain the world has been go­ing through pre the coro­n­avirus, it is wise to have a more eco­nom­ic wed­ding.

“Peo­ple can get mar­ried pri­vate­ly too. We can mar­ry peo­ple pri­vate­ly un­til this coro­n­avirus goes away and have the re­cep­tions af­ter those bio storms blow over. We are go­ing through a storm, but no storm lasts for­ev­er and we must do our best to look out for each oth­er,” said Dot­tin.