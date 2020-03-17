The financial health of the popular “Doubles Strip” along S.S. Erin Road in Debe is looking grim following a 60 per cent drop in sales due to the Covid-19 pandemic. At least seven workers have been laid off as businesses struggle to stay afloat.
Workers described the usually bustling area as a ghost town.
“We are open today, we were closed yesterday because of the Prime Minister views about the coronavirus. We decide to open to try to see if we could sell because this is our only means of income and we have plenty bills to pay,” said Sandra Ramrattan, of Krishna’s Food Centre. Due to slow sales, she laid off three workers.
“We may have to close again because it really hard. It real scary. You still see cars and thing now a lil later by 3, 4 o clock the place get silent. Debe like a ghost town.”
She said over the weekend they threw away plenty of unsold food. Sharon Hassanali, owner of Hassanali’s Green Shed also complained, “Normally around this time this road jam pack. It like a ghost town now. It very quiet. Since weekend you feeling like a dullness in the air.” She is trying to avoid having to send home any of her workers.
“Normally the workers work a whole day shift. If it comes to that we will try to split it in a two-shift. Remember this is their bread and butter. If we have to close by chance I don’t know what will happen.”
Head chef Salome Manoo of Hosein’s Delicacies said so far they have not encountered any sick workers or customers.
“We know it getting worse. and they talking about shutting down the country. We hoping and praying that does not happen.” She said they also had to send home a few workers.
The bars were closed in keeping with the directive of Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley that those establishments remain closed for two weeks.
Barber Keyon Nehru, the owner of Keyon’s Cutting Edge Barber Saloon, at Victoria Village, San Fernando, is also feeling the financial crunch and has made some adjustments to safeguard himself and his customers. He is no longer doing facial shavings and has significantly reduced his appointments per day.
“I have also put up signs that anyone with flu-like symptoms will not be able to get any hair cuts.” He is also wearing his masks while attending to customers, washing his hands regularly and sanitizing and cleaning his equipment and furniture.
“Usually in here have about 10 or 12 people, now I’m only seeing three people a day.” For now, he is monitoring the situation, but if it worsens he will have to consider closing his business.