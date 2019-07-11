Four of the ten Immigration Detention Centre(IDC) escapees still at large were convicted criminals that were due to be deported after serving time in jail.
Sources close to the investigation told Guardian Media that Venezuelan nationals Henny Quiroz, Nelson Jose Mendoza, Luis Angel Quiroz and Grenadian Ryan Bowen served time for a series of offences which included firearms possession and possession of ammunition.
Mendoza, Quiroz(H) and Luis Quiroz were convicted of possession of a firearm while Bowen was convicted of possession of ammunition.
The four men escaped from the Immigration Detention Centre in Aripo along with eight others sometime between 3pm and 5pm on Wednesday afternoon during the airing period. Sources at IDC told Guardian Media that the men escaped the facility after cutting two chain link fences on the northern side of the detention facility.
Two of the detainees who escaped from the Immigration Detention Centre (IDC) in Aripo yesterday werereturned to the facility.
IDC sources confirmed to Guardian Media that two Venezuelan nationals, Charlie Perez Jose and Claudio Flores, were escorted back onto the facility shorty after 11p.m.
At around 11 pm on Wednesday night, officers at the IDC were told by another detainees that two of the escapees were lost in a nearby forested area.
A landmark location was given and the two men, Venezuelan nationals were eventually returned to custody.
IDC sources explained to Guardian Media that after the men serve their time in jail they are then transferred to the IDC where they are deemed prohibited immigrants and later processed before they are deported to their country.
The other men who were being detained at the IDC and escaped together with the two that returned to the facility had won their marijuana possession matters in court and were awaiting deportation. Sources say usually before the men are deported there is a special inquiry held and thing can take some time.
Police say they have intensified the search for the remaining ten detainees.