Four of the ten Im­mi­gra­tion De­ten­tion Cen­tre(IDC) es­capees still at large were con­vict­ed crim­i­nals that were due to be de­port­ed af­ter serv­ing time in jail.

Sources close to the in­ves­ti­ga­tion told Guardian Me­dia that Venezue­lan na­tion­als Hen­ny Quiroz, Nel­son Jose Men­doza, Luis An­gel Quiroz and Grena­di­an Ryan Bowen served time for a se­ries of of­fences which in­clud­ed firearms pos­ses­sion and pos­ses­sion of am­mu­ni­tion.

Men­doza, Quiroz(H) and Luis Quiroz were con­vict­ed of pos­ses­sion of a firearm while Bowen was con­vict­ed of pos­ses­sion of am­mu­ni­tion.

The four men es­caped from the Im­mi­gra­tion De­ten­tion Cen­tre in Aripo along with eight oth­ers some­time be­tween 3pm and 5pm on Wednes­day af­ter­noon dur­ing the air­ing pe­ri­od. Sources at IDC told Guardian Me­dia that the men es­caped the fa­cil­i­ty af­ter cut­ting two chain link fences on the north­ern side of the de­ten­tion fa­cil­i­ty.

Two of the de­tainees who es­caped from the Im­mi­gra­tion De­ten­tion Cen­tre (IDC) in Aripo yes­ter­day werere­turned to the fa­cil­i­ty.

IDC sources con­firmed to Guardian Me­dia that two Venezue­lan na­tion­als, Char­lie Perez Jose and Clau­dio Flo­res, were es­cort­ed back on­to the fa­cil­i­ty shorty af­ter 11p.m.

At around 11 pm on Wednes­day night, of­fi­cers at the IDC were told by an­oth­er de­tainees that two of the es­capees were lost in a near­by for­est­ed area.

A land­mark lo­ca­tion was giv­en and the two men, Venezue­lan na­tion­als were even­tu­al­ly re­turned to cus­tody.

IDC sources ex­plained to Guardian Me­dia that af­ter the men serve their time in jail they are then trans­ferred to the IDC where they are deemed pro­hib­it­ed im­mi­grants and lat­er processed be­fore they are de­port­ed to their coun­try.

The oth­er men who were be­ing de­tained at the IDC and es­caped to­geth­er with the two that re­turned to the fa­cil­i­ty had won their mar­i­jua­na pos­ses­sion mat­ters in court and were await­ing de­por­ta­tion. Sources say usu­al­ly be­fore the men are de­port­ed there is a spe­cial in­quiry held and thing can take some time.

Po­lice say they have in­ten­si­fied the search for the re­main­ing ten de­tainees.