Citizens using the sea-bridge to get between Trinidad and Tobago must now wear face masks, in addition to practising physical distancing, while travelling on the inter-island ferries.
In its latest advisory, the T&T Inter-Island Transportation Company indicates that it is strengthening its safety protocols, as part of its efforts to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission and spread.
The full text of the company’s latest advisory, follows…
RECOMMENDED USE OF FACE MASKS ON THE INTER-ISLAND FERRIES
The Management of the Trinidad and Tobago Inter-island Transportation Company Limited (TTIT) wishes to advise the travelling public that further to recommendation from the Ministry of Health to reduce the spread of COVID-19, the general population should use face masks once they are in public.
As such, from Monday 6th April, 2020 all passengers utilizing the inter-island ferries are required to adhere to the recommendation and use face masks.
The Jean De La Valette, Galleons Passage and cargo vessel – M.V Cabo Star will continue to operate and are scheduled to sail as follows:
* JEAN DE LA VALETTE
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday & Saturday
DEPART FROM PORT OF SPAIN... 4.00 PM
DEPART FROM SCARBOROUGH... 7.30 AM
Sunday
DEPART FROM PORT OF SPAIN... 3.00 PM
DEPART FROM SCARBOROUGH... 9.30 AM
* GALLEONS PASSAGE
Wednesday
DEPART FROM PORT OF SPAIN... 8.00 AM
DEPART FROM SCARBOROUGH... 4.00 PM
* M.V CABO STAR
Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday & Sunday
DEPART FROM PORT OF SPAIN... 1.00 PM
DEPART FROM SCARBOROUGH... 11.00 PM
The M.V. Cabo Star will not be scheduled to sail on Saturdays and public holidays.
Amended Business Hours of the Ferry Terminals:
* Port of Spain Ferry Terminal:
Monday to Sunday (except Wednesday) - 10.00 AM - 4.00 PM
Wednesday - 6.00 AM – 1.00 PM
* Scarborough Ferry Terminal:
Monday to Sunday (except Saturday) - 5.00 AM - 10.00 AM and
6.00 PM - 11.00 PM
Saturday - 5.00 AM - 10.00 AM
The Management of the Trinidad and Tobago Inter-island Ferry Service is committed to mitigating the spread of COVID-19 and wishes to thank you for your continued support and cooperation during this time.