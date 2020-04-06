Cit­i­zens us­ing the sea-bridge to get be­tween Trinidad and To­ba­go must now wear face masks, in ad­di­tion to prac­tis­ing phys­i­cal dis­tanc­ing, while trav­el­ling on the in­ter-is­land fer­ries.

In its lat­est ad­vi­so­ry, the T&T In­ter-Is­land Trans­porta­tion Com­pa­ny in­di­cates that it is strength­en­ing its safe­ty pro­to­cols, as part of its ef­forts to re­duce the risk of COVID-19 trans­mis­sion and spread.

The full text of the com­pa­ny’s lat­est ad­vi­so­ry, fol­lows…

REC­OM­MEND­ED USE OF FACE MASKS ON THE IN­TER-IS­LAND FER­RIES

The Man­age­ment of the Trinidad and To­ba­go In­ter-is­land Trans­porta­tion Com­pa­ny Lim­it­ed (TTIT) wish­es to ad­vise the trav­el­ling pub­lic that fur­ther to rec­om­men­da­tion from the Min­istry of Health to re­duce the spread of COVID-19, the gen­er­al pop­u­la­tion should use face masks once they are in pub­lic.

As such, from Mon­day 6th April, 2020 all pas­sen­gers uti­liz­ing the in­ter-is­land fer­ries are re­quired to ad­here to the rec­om­men­da­tion and use face masks.

The Jean De La Valette, Galleons Pas­sage and car­go ves­sel – M.V Cabo Star will con­tin­ue to op­er­ate and are sched­uled to sail as fol­lows:

* JEAN DE LA VALETTE

Mon­day, Tues­day, Thurs­day, Fri­day & Sat­ur­day

DE­PART FROM PORT OF SPAIN... 4.00 PM

DE­PART FROM SCAR­BOR­OUGH... 7.30 AM

Sun­day

DE­PART FROM PORT OF SPAIN... 3.00 PM

DE­PART FROM SCAR­BOR­OUGH... 9.30 AM

* GALLEONS PAS­SAGE

Wednes­day

DE­PART FROM PORT OF SPAIN... 8.00 AM

DE­PART FROM SCAR­BOR­OUGH... 4.00 PM

* M.V CABO STAR

Mon­day, Tues­day, Wednes­day, Thurs­day, Fri­day & Sun­day

DE­PART FROM PORT OF SPAIN... 1.00 PM

DE­PART FROM SCAR­BOR­OUGH... 11.00 PM

The M.V. Cabo Star will not be sched­uled to sail on Sat­ur­days and pub­lic hol­i­days.

Amend­ed Busi­ness Hours of the Fer­ry Ter­mi­nals:

* Port of Spain Fer­ry Ter­mi­nal:

Mon­day to Sun­day (ex­cept Wednes­day) - 10.00 AM - 4.00 PM

Wednes­day - 6.00 AM – 1.00 PM

* Scar­bor­ough Fer­ry Ter­mi­nal:

Mon­day to Sun­day (ex­cept Sat­ur­day) - 5.00 AM - 10.00 AM and

6.00 PM - 11.00 PM

Sat­ur­day - 5.00 AM - 10.00 AM

The Man­age­ment of the Trinidad and To­ba­go In­ter-is­land Fer­ry Ser­vice is com­mit­ted to mit­i­gat­ing the spread of COVID-19 and wish­es to thank you for your con­tin­ued sup­port and co­op­er­a­tion dur­ing this time.