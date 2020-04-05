A third bar owner has been charged with breaching the Public Health Ordinance Regulations currently governing the COVID-19 crisis in Trinidad and Tobago.
Tamashraj Ramkissoon, of Arena Road, Freeport was arrested and charged after police reportedly found his premises open and sales being conducted on Saturday 4th April 2020.
According to official police reports, at about 11.10 am on Saturday April 4th, officers of the Freeport CID were on patrol along the Arena Road in Freeport, when they observed Tom's Bar and Liquor Mart opened and persons exiting the premises with alcoholic beverages. The officers inquired from the proprietor who presented a Spirit Retailers Licence under the Liquor Licence Act, Chapter 84:10.
The owner was warned that as a result of regulation 3 (1)(a) and 6 of the Public Health [2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCov)] (No.6) Regulations, 2020, he was to desist from operating his business for the period of time specified under Regulation 6. The Police officers then left.
The police officers returned around 11:55 am and observed a man leaving the same premises with alcoholic beverages. They inquired as to where he purchased the said items and he indicated it was done at Tom's Bar and Liquor Mart.
The police officers then entered the establishment and informed the owner of the offence of conducting a business—namely, a bar—during the period specified under the Regulations and arrested him.
Ramkissoon was granted bail in the sum of $25,000 at the Freeport Police Station and will appear before the Couva Magistrates' Court on Thursday 4th June, 2020.
Tamashraj Ramkissoon is the third bar owner to be charged for breaching the Regulations during the COVID-19 crisis.
Daryl Sirju, was arrested on March 27 for operating his bar along the Southern Main Road, California.
On March 30th, Ernest Todd was arrested and charged for operating Larry's Bar at Dow Village, California. These cases are pending in court.