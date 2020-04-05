A third bar own­er has been charged with breach­ing the Pub­lic Health Or­di­nance Reg­u­la­tions cur­rent­ly gov­ern­ing the COVID-19 cri­sis in Trinidad and To­ba­go.

Tamashraj Ramkissoon, of Are­na Road, Freeport was ar­rest­ed and charged af­ter po­lice re­port­ed­ly found his premis­es open and sales be­ing con­duct­ed on Sat­ur­day 4th April 2020.

Ac­cord­ing to of­fi­cial po­lice re­ports, at about 11.10 am on Sat­ur­day April 4th, of­fi­cers of the Freeport CID were on pa­trol along the Are­na Road in Freeport, when they ob­served Tom's Bar and Liquor Mart opened and per­sons ex­it­ing the premis­es with al­co­holic bev­er­ages. The of­fi­cers in­quired from the pro­pri­etor who pre­sent­ed a Spir­it Re­tail­ers Li­cence un­der the Liquor Li­cence Act, Chap­ter 84:10.

The own­er was warned that as a re­sult of reg­u­la­tion 3 (1)(a) and 6 of the Pub­lic Health [2019 Nov­el Coro­n­avirus (2019-nCov)] (No.6) Reg­u­la­tions, 2020, he was to de­sist from op­er­at­ing his busi­ness for the pe­ri­od of time spec­i­fied un­der Reg­u­la­tion 6. The Po­lice of­fi­cers then left.

The po­lice of­fi­cers re­turned around 11:55 am and ob­served a man leav­ing the same premis­es with al­co­holic bev­er­ages. They in­quired as to where he pur­chased the said items and he in­di­cat­ed it was done at Tom's Bar and Liquor Mart.

The po­lice of­fi­cers then en­tered the es­tab­lish­ment and in­formed the own­er of the of­fence of con­duct­ing a busi­ness—name­ly, a bar—dur­ing the pe­ri­od spec­i­fied un­der the Reg­u­la­tions and ar­rest­ed him.

Ramkissoon was grant­ed bail in the sum of $25,000 at the Freeport Po­lice Sta­tion and will ap­pear be­fore the Cou­va Mag­is­trates' Court on Thurs­day 4th June, 2020.

Tamashraj Ramkissoon is the third bar own­er to be charged for breach­ing the Reg­u­la­tions dur­ing the COVID-19 cri­sis.

Daryl Sir­ju, was ar­rest­ed on March 27 for op­er­at­ing his bar along the South­ern Main Road, Cal­i­for­nia.

On March 30th, Ernest Todd was ar­rest­ed and charged for op­er­at­ing Lar­ry's Bar at Dow Vil­lage, Cal­i­for­nia. These cas­es are pend­ing in court.