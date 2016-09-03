How would you rate the achievements of the PNM government in its first year of government?

Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online
T&T’s glass: half-empty or half-full?
The Police Service is urging parents to speak to their children about playing the popular Pokemon Go on their mobile devices while walking, noting yesterday that some of them end up in traffic...
Denise Martin was fighting for her life at the Intensive Care Unit of the San Fernando General Hospital last night after she and her boyfriend, Shamshudeen Mohammed, were shot by gunmen at their...
Ian K Ramdhanie MSC
A 19-year-old Carenage resident became one of T&T’s 308 murder victims, after he was stabbed to death while liming on Ariapita Avenue, Woodbrook, early yesterday morning.
In the wake of the recent deaths of Earl Crosby and Peter Greaves, last week Thursday, the mas fraternity lost another of its icons with the passing of Keith Carrington, 71.
Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, Stuart Young, yesterday assured the Government was ready, willing and able to talk with the Opposition on crime but hopes the meeting does not...
The Government and Opposition yesterday agreed that the attack on crime has to be to dealt with at the Parliament level through 16 pieces of legislation.
Two teams, Goodwood Tigers and Greenhill Bagatelle FC – walked away with the lion’s share of awards at stake in their respective divisions at the prize distribution function of the 2016 RBC Royal...
