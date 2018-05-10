BG Thursday 10th May, 2018

Imbert: PP passed Children’s Act without proper structure Finance Minister Colm Imbert has criticised the former People’s Partnership administration which, he said, passed the Children’s Act virtually on the eve of the 2015 general election without...

2 slain, five hurt in drive-by The murder toll rose to 192 yesterday following the murders of three people, including a 16-year-old schoolboy in South.

It’s a fake—producer The rough time the T&T Police Service (TTPS) was experiencing got even worse yesterday, after a marked police vehicle in a music video glamorising the use of weed surfaced online.

Wages not up to date The trade union movement—traditionally a significant power broker—is not happy with the current economic climate and hopes Finance Minister Colm Imbert addresses their concerns in today’s mid-year...

Introductory studies in Nile Valley civilisations at Studio 66 Studio 66, 66 Sixth Street, Barataria, is the venue for a four-series course by lecturer Amon Saba Saakana, PhD, Dip Egyptology, this month.

Bravo signs up for Middlesex in T20 Blast LONDON – In-demand West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo will ply his trade for Middlesex in the upcoming England T20 Blast, the club announced yesterday.

T&T’s Twilight Zone Anyone remembers the 1959 television serial The Twilight Zone? Shot in black and white, and with its iconic opening theme music, its episodes usually ended with an unexpected twist.

Hollywood duped me When Richard asked me to marry him it felt like it was straight out of a movie. In fact, it was such a fairy tale ending that I was called immediately to tell it on the radio.

Counselling for dead officer’s colleagues Colleagues of Sgt Darryl Honore are said to be receiving counselling since getting news of his passing on Sunday night.