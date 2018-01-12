BG Thursday 11th January, 2018

Corruption main problem in Police Service —former PM Former prime minister Basdeo Panday yesterday identified “corruption, waste and mismanagement” as the main problems that have been existing in the Police Service for decades.

OWTU seeks input in Petrotrin make-over The battle horn has been blown and the message to the Government was clear—”Back off from Petrotrin and allow the OWTU to participate in its restructuring effort.”

Balancing reality with smoke and mirrors For the second year in a row, Prime Minister Keith Rowley stood before the nation on Sunday night to deliver what has effectively become his T&T-fashioned “State of the Union” address.

Lewis says $$ will ensure competition participation A $3 million injection of funding from the Ministry of Sport & Youth Affairs to Trinidad & Tobago Olympic Committee (TTOC) is ensuring T&T’s participation at three major multi-sport...

Red Force looks to save face T&T Red Force will oppose the Windwards Hurricanes today in its ninth round CWI Digicel PCL match at the Grenada National Stadium looking to save face after its loss in the last round.

Jones makes debut in SV Darmstadt T&T senior men’s football team utility player, Joevin Jones kicked off his European professional career on a winning note when he featured in the first-half for SV Darmstadt in a 3-0 defeat of...

Siesmologist: Learn from Honduras quake Seismologist Dr Joan Latchman of the University of the West Indies Seismic Research Centre has warned that the Eastern Caribbean was ripe to deliver its largest magnitude earthquake.