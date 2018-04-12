BG Thursday 12th April, 2018

Minister Cudjoe focuses on leadership, direction Even though sports is not Shamfa Cudjoe's forte, she says it will not diminish her ability to effectively manage the Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs as a Minister's job is to provide direction...

One-legged man testifies against Vicky A one-legged man was among four witnesses who testified in the million dollar fraud preliminary inquiry against former travel agent Vicky Boodram and her ex-husband yesterday.

Is Michelle in or out 4x100m relays? There is still a possibility that Michelle-Lee Ahye will feature for T&T in the women's 4x100 metres relay at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in Australia.

Police U-21 nets US title T&T Police Youth Club Under-21 netball team walked away champion while the U-16 team finished runners-up in the ninth annual junior Florida Netball Classic Tournament held from March 31-April...

Hibiscus queens of cricket All Hibiscus Ladies needed was a win in their final match to seal the Premiership Division 50-Over title and that they did, defeating Players Sports Club by seven wickets at Brazil Recreation...

Cedros fishermen released by captors Heermatie Sanker was excited yesterday as she waited anxiously at her Fullerton Village home awaiting the return of her husband Awardnath Hajarie and their son Nicholas who were held captive in...

Rivalry, envy at work linked to worker’s death Relatives of Vistabella father Daniel Cooper believe he was executed because of envy and rivalry at his job.

Darryl’s fuzzy spotlight at Sports Ministry When Darryl Smith entered office in September 2015, he appeared as a true friend of sport.

Pro League registration closes May 14 In immediate action steps after the UEFA/TT Pro League seminar, club owners of the league are meeting almost daily to iron out plans for the start of the 2018 season.