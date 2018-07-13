BG Thursday 12th July, 2018

Early Anti-Gang hiccup The recent passing of the Anti-Gang Legislation may have stumped the intelligence gathering and investigative work of the T&T Police Service, forcing them to return to the drawing board on...

Choices well made The Sangre Grande graduates of the CHOICES Adolescent Mothers Programme invited me to their 25th Anniversary Reunion on June 23 at the CHOICE Centre, Slinger Francisco Boulevard, Phase 4, La...

55 inmates use case fast-track project Fifty-five men on remand for murder, rape and armed robbery yesterday indicated their willingness to plead guilty to their crimes.

2018 Pan African Festival TT commemorating Emancipation gets underway July is a significant month for the Emancipation Support Committee of T&T (ESCTT), as it rolls out its flag-ship events of the Pan African Festival TT, the activities at the Lidj Yasu Omowale...

5 charged in connection with killing of shop owner Five men have appeared before a Sangre Grande Magistrate charged in connection with the murder of 53-year-old shop owner, John Samaroo.

PM says no to state of emergency Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley says it is clear there are “people roaming on the streets who are cold-blooded killers,” but is making it clear the Government will “not concede that those who...

Humphreys, Spicer emerge as new Solo t-tennis champs Curtis Humphreys of WASA Table Tennis Club and PowerGen’s Catherine Spicer have been crowned the new champions of the Solo Senior National Table Tennis Championship men and women Open Singles...

Homeowners owe WASA bulk of $604 million Residential homeowners are responsible for the bulk of $604 million owed to the Water and Sewerage Authority by various sectors.

Investing and the World Cup There have been many attempts to link World Cup football to various activities in a country.