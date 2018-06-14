BG Thursday 14th June, 2018

Wallace keeps Swifts in playoff hunt National netballer, Samantha Wallace continued her impressive form in the Suncorp Super Netball League when she led New South Wales Swifts to a narrow 51-49 defeat of Adelaide Thunderbirds at Quay...

Invest in Cuba T&T and Cuba have had diplomatic relations for the last 45 years but in just last ten years, business ties have strengthened as Cuba has opened it economy to foreign investment and businesses...

Guyana upsets T&T women Guyana upset defending champion T&T yesterday with a convincing seven-wicket win in the second round of the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Women’s Twenty20 (T20) Blaze at Sabina Park, Jamaica.

Technology at its best After partnering with the non-governmental organisation Restore a Sense of I Can (RSC), to implement a Digital Citizenship Programme for four secondary schools in February this year, the Digicel...

Boy suffers broken leg while at South school An eight-year-old schoolboy is currently warded at the San Fernando Teaching Hospital with a broken left leg after an incident at his school last month where he was allegedly attacked by another...

Witnesses were too scared to help Witnesses to Monday’s horrific attack on Kemba Olufemi yesterday said they were too scared to intervene because the attacker had a gun.

Jordanians tortured me Sangre Grande resident Keegan Roopchand is now saying the so-called Carnival terror plot was a scripted hoax he was given to recite by Jordanian security officials who tortured him to ensure he...

Deep water gas—at what price? The discovery of 5 trillion cubic feet of natural gas in the deep water offshore Trinidad’s east coast and the plan by Government and its industry partners BHP Billiton and Royal Dutch Shell to...

Death threats for LGBTQI advocate Jason Jones, the LGBTQI activist who in April won an historic challenge to clauses of T&T’s buggery laws, says he has received death threats in the face of comments he made about Archbishop...