BG Thursday 16th August, 2018

Brazen daylight gun attack in La Puerta Two men were gunned down at La Puerta Road in Diego Martin yesterday in what was described as a “brazen” attack by men pretending to be police officers.

Sir Vidia—who he was, who he became In a letter to his father, a 19-year-old “Vido” Naipaul, as a lowly student at Oxford University, (in)famously wrote: “I want to come top of my group.

Abdicating responsibility? In a chance encounter after church last Sunday, a former senior public servant noted that the public have misplaced responsibility on politicians and not focused enough on ensuring that people do...

Jattan takes top prize in Panini/FIFA sticker draw Roshan Jattan copped the top prize in the much anticipated Panini/FIFA Sticker Album draw held by Safari Publications on Saturday at their offices in Frederick Settlement in Caroni.

Nothing offensive about it —Hinds Laventille West MP Fitzgerald Hinds says there is nothing offensive about a presentation at last Sunday’s PNM’s Sports and Family Day which portrayed a woman wearing yellow sari being stripped of...

Gran Couva Main Road caves in Heavy overnight rains have caused the Gran Couva Main Road to cave preventing delivery trucks from entering several communities.

PM: Don’t turn HDC project into a ghetto Seventy-six new homeowners of housing development River Run Through were yesterday advised by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley to refrain from using one word in their vocabulary “ghetto.”

T&TEC shines light on renewables The T&T Electricity Commission (T&TEC) is leading the way in renewable energy in T&T, says acting general manager Courtenay Mark.