BG Thursday 18th January, 2018

PM: No more contract-padding The time for padding contracts is over, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said when he addressed a Joint Consultative Council (JCC) Breakfast With The Prime Minister at the Hyatt Regency in Port-of-...

Malabar man shot dead by intruder A 22-year-old Arima man was killed and his 16-year-old brother wounded as they attempted to protect their father from an armed intruder on Monday night.

Secondary schools head slams Govt President of the PowerGen Secondary Schools Cricket Council (SSCC) Surujdath Mahabir criticized the Government for not supporting women cricketers.

Go get them Soca Princesses Today is a big day for our Under-20 Women’s National football team as T&T begins its quest in the CONCACAF qualifying tournament for the Women’s World Cup Finals in France in August.

Ravi B not defending Chutney Soca title Ravi B, joint 2017 Chutney Soca Monarch with Omardath Maharaj, will not be defending his title.

Patient wins lawsuit for wrong medication The Tobago Regional Health Authority has been ordered to compensate a mental outpatient after she was prescribed the wrong medication.

Police: Security zones set up for Carnival With Carnival just over three weeks away, Deputy Police Commissioner Deodat Dulalchan, Gold Commander for the festival, has expressed concern at the country’s “troubling” murder toll.

Thrilling times for regional energy sector Declaring it is exciting times for the energy sector, former energy minister Kevin Ramnarine said for the first time exploration drilling is going to be occurring simultaneously in deepwater T...