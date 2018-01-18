BG Thursday 18th January, 2018

The time for padding contracts is over, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said when he addressed a Joint Consultative Council (JCC) Breakfast With The Prime Minister at the Hyatt Regency in Port-of-...
Thursday 18th January, 2018
A 22-year-old Arima man was killed and his 16-year-old brother wounded as they attempted to protect their father from an armed intruder on Monday night.
President of the PowerGen Secondary Schools Cricket Council (SSCC) Surujdath Mahabir criticized the Government for not supporting women cricketers.
Today is a big day for our Under-20 Women’s National football team as T&T begins its quest in the CONCACAF qualifying tournament for the Women’s World Cup Finals in France in August.
Ravi B, joint 2017 Chutney Soca Monarch with Omardath Maharaj, will not be defending his title.
The Tobago Regional Health Authority has been ordered to compensate a mental outpatient after she was prescribed the wrong medication.
With Carnival just over three weeks away, Deputy Police Commissioner Deodat Dulalchan, Gold Commander for the festival, has expressed concern at the country’s “troubling” murder toll.
Declaring it is exciting times for the energy sector, former energy minister Kevin Ramnarine said for the first time exploration drilling is going to be occurring simultaneously in deepwater T...
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has defended Government’s decision to award Kall Co Ltd (Kallco) a $400 million contract to construct the first segment of the Churchill- Roosevelt Highway extension...
