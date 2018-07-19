BG Thursday 19th July, 2018

Calypsoes to the max The question—what really is leadership Ms Blood—was posed by a group of 15-25-year-olds. My response: there is leadership and leadership of excellence…there’s a difference.

How can we fix the forex situation? T&T is now well into the fourth year of a foreign exchange shortage that has not only imposed severe spending restrictions on the average citizen, but has given rise to a black market which,...

Let’s talk about sex This weekend I posted the details of a sexual conversation that my husband and I had and true to form someone commented that some things are not for FB.

Minster appoints new TTPost board Public Utilities Minister Robert Le Hunte has challenged the Board of TTPost to work towards achieving greater levels of efficiency and increasing its revenue streams.

Love, Sweat & Basmati Rice on stage Love, Sweat & Basmati Rice is Caricomedy Entertainment Ltd’s newest comedy offering to the public.

Celebrating success at Charford Court In recognition of the achievement of 2018 SEA students, come Saturday, July 28, Charford Court Community Association is hosting an awards ceremony to assist eight successful children with back to...

47 more prisoners opt for fast trials More than a dozen women were part of a group of 47 remand prisoners who yesterday indicated their willingness to plead guilty to their crimes.

Rethinking local government One of the remarkable things about the recently-concluded by-election campaigns in Barataria and Belmont East was the almost complete absence of discourse on the abundant possibilities of local...

Alors, félicitations les Bleus! Rather regrettably for most of us, the 2018 FIFA World Cup has come to an end.