BG Thursday 1st March, 2018

Drug link in Penal murders Police said Roger “Bongo” Harrikissoon, who was gunned down hours after being released from prison on Tuesday, was involved in the drug trade and had links to Venezuela.

Customs delay snags ferry journey in China Another delay in the departure of the Galleons Passage from China as there has been a delay in the vessel getting the release from customs to proceed on its journey to Hong Kong.

Caricom eyes ICC to pressure CWI Heads of the government of the Caribban Community want legislative best practice arrangements put in place for West Indies cricket which “is fast becoming a depleted stock,” and to this end a team...

Love, laughter live in the same house Hosted by Million Laffs, Allan “Entertainer” Augustine, Love & Laffter Live in the Same House III was held at Kaiso Blues Cafe, Newtown.

PM ready to make deal with UNC on Anti-Gang Bill Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley last night said his Government is willing to accept the two and a half year sunset clause put on the table by the Opposition for its support for the anti-gang...

Dexter Wilson appointed Caricom Youth Ambassador Darryl Smith, the Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs, presented Dexter Wilson with his letter of appointment as a Caricom Youth Ambassador at the Ministry’s Head Office, St Clair, yesterday.

Lawrence shares his experience at clinic Another round of TTFA/Nu Iron National Primary Schools Coaching Clinics took place across the country yesterday with one the feature activities taking place at the Nelson Mandela Park in Port-of-...

Petrotrin: What is possible? In a previous article I wrote that “after a more 100 years in the business, we have no serious E&P capacity or expertise.” This evaluation bruised a few egos.