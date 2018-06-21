BG Thursday 21st June, 2018

General JN lives up to the hype The John Leotaud trained Jamaican bred three-year-old colt General JN justified all the hype and his very short-priced in the betting market with another impressive display to win the feature...

‘Fighter’ tipped for ‘Glory’ Glory Fighter, one of only ten ‘decs’ for the group two Norfolk Stakes over five furlongs of ‘good to firm’ Royal Ascot this afternoon, carries the flag for Charles Hills, whose Battaash was mowed...

Annual food fest at St Mary’s College on Saturday Come Saturday, lovers of fine food and drink will head to St Mary’s College, uptown Port-of-Spain (entrance on Pembroke Street) for the annual food fest that has been staged for the past 19 years...

Red Force Divas settle for T20 bronze T&T Red Force Divas ended their Cricket West Indies T20 Blaze campaign in fine style on Monday night at Sabina Park, Jamaica, but had to settle for third place in the competition after a seven...

Schoolmates poetic tribute to murdered teen Schoolmates of murdered 16-year-old schoolboy Joshua James paid tribute to him in a poem at his funeral yesterday.

Better days are coming Education Minister Anthony Garcia yesterday pleaded with teachers to be patient as he was optimistic that the economy will turn around.

Woman to pay $75,000 for false Facebook claim A prison officer, who was falsely accused of abandoning her three children on social media, has won over $75,000 in compensation for defamation.

CAL ranked 34th globally for on-time performance The management of Caribbean Airlines (CAL) believe that its employees are responsible for the airline’s improved performance in the On-Time Performance (OTP) category.