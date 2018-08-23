BG Thursday 23rd August, 2018

Independence Day racing treat The Independence Cup and Oaks Stakes will both be contested on August 31, 2018, and it is highly likely that a big crowd will journey to Santa Rosa Park to witness two of the feature races on the...

On joining the 12 per cent About a year and a half ago, I got on the X90 direct coach between London and Oxford. They sold tickets on board. The conductor and I exchanged curt pleasantries.

Interns paint with love “It is really a labour of love, of giving of your time and energy to help where it is needed most.” This heartfelt declaration was made by Jonathan Uddenberg, one of 20 vacation interns from...

Royal Castle opens new outlet in Penal While many companies are closing down or cutting staff to stay afloat in this economic recession, T&T’s first locally-owned restaurant chain Royal Castle is continuing to expand.

Brathwaite falls short in Notts runs chase LONDON—West Indies opener Kraigg Brathwaite missed out on a well-deserved half-century as Nottinghamshire were left with a huge task today, the final day to win their County Championship Division...

Spanish Club returns to Nalis The motto of the club is “Aprende español y disfrutarás de la vida” (Learn Spanish and you will enjoy life!) and that is exactly what the members of The Spanish Conversation Club are doing.

The issue of natural gas Monday’s announcement by Shell Trinidad of first gas from its Dolphin Extension off the East Coast is good news for the struggling downstream sector as this project, along with the Starfish...