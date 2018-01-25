BG Thursday 25th January, 2018

Today’s question is the degree to which a politician’s professional discipline influences the quality of his/her performance in government.
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley is expressing a sense of frustration with the country’s crime problem admitting to telling his wife, Sharon Rowley, that: “it’s a hell of a thing I have a job where...
Sareta Skeete last saw her father when she was two years old.
Now aged 46, Skeete is hoping the people of Trinidad and Tobago can help her find him.
This administration has set one standard since coming to office: “Avoid the IMF”.
“There is no crisis at Costaatt.”
The system of promotion within the Police Service is just like a little devil in the backyard.
In delivering remarks at the opening ceremony of the event, bpTT regional president Norman Christie stuck to the conference’s theme by highlighting the need for increased collaboration in the...
More than 400 persons are facing an uncertain future today after the Caribbean Nitrogen Company (CNC) was forced to close its’ doors yesterday.
January is usually one of the bloodiest months for the year and with 48 murders already recorded, 2018 seems to heading in the same direction.
Managing director of Perenco Trinidad, Baptiste Breton, says the French oil and gas company would be interested in Trinmar should the government make it available.
