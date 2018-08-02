BG Thursday 2nd August, 2018

Gary: I won’t be a political puppet Gary Griffith says he was not surprised that the members of the party in which he served as National Security Minister abstained when the vote for his nomination was taken in Parliament on Monday...

Please, give our athletes support Our athletes have so far really done us proud at the Central American and Caribbean (CAC) games which are currently being held in Barranquilla, Colombia.

Kamla: Cherish and guard against hard-won freedom Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar is rallying the nation to come together to make T&T “better, stronger and safer,” in her Emancipation Day message.

Third suspect charged with killing Tunapuna man A third man has been charged with the murder of Amarnath Bissoon on May 25, 2018.

Two men killed in Enterprise, Belmont Two men were fatally shot in the space of two hours in separate incidents yesterday.

SCCL Hard Drive, Bomb Squad dominate BPTT Mayaro cricket With every run scored and every ball bowled, the 2018 BP T&T Mayaro Night Cricket Windball Competition came to a thrilling finish with the men’s and women’s knockout finals at the Mayaro...

Manifesto Blues My manifesto committee keeps dwindling on a daily basis ever since I announced in this space last week that some of us should put together a People’s Manifesto to demand answers from politicians...

1 slain, 1 hurt as gunman jumps limers One man was killed and another injured in a shooting in Carenage early yesterday morning.

Boxers in jeopardy of missing tourney The T&T Boxing Association (TTBA) is in panic mode as its boxers may be in jeopardy of missing the AIBA World Youth Boxing Championships in Budapest Hungry, August 17 - September 1 due to no...