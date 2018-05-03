BG Thursday 3rd May, 2018

Mc Collin’s Mavericks back to winning ways T&T senior national women’s team goal-shooter, Kalifa Mc Collin and her benecos Mavericks got back to winning ways in the England Vitality Netball Super League when they dumped Team Bath 57-41...

In-form Gayle eyeing ODI success with Windies MUMBAI—Veteran West Indies opener Chris Gayle has listed winning next year’s World Cup in England among his remaining high priorities, as his stellar international career winds towards an end.

Point man killed in Gran Couva The corpse found lying face down near a river at Corosal Road, Gran Couva, has been identified as Bevan James.

Building a better Classic diary With horse racing continuing to flirt perilously close to the precipice with respect to its future one day, then on another, find some very positive light, news has filtered out of a change to the...

Govt rolls out $50m laptop initiative in Sept When the Ministry of Education rolls out its $50 million secondary school laptop programme for the new school term in September, students will not be allowed to take the computers home.

A state of media confusion So tomorrow we observe World Press Freedom Day. Wait and see. It will mainly be journalists who will be believing this has anything to do with them.

Court orders retrial for man accused of raping girl The Court of Appeal has ordered a retrial for a Siparia man convicted of raping a 15-year-old schoolgirl in 1997.