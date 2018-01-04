BG Thursday 4th January, 2018

On January 1, 2018, the American state of California began the roll out of hundreds of new laws that were passed in 2017.
Thursday 4th January, 2018
Former People’s National Movement (PNM) minister Donna Carter passed away peacefully at her home in La Guacima, Costa Rica, on Tuesday.
I was shocked and saddened to learn of the sudden death of former Test umpire Clyde Elliot Cumberbatch.
Members of the El Luengo Community Council have been working toward creating a learning environment conducive for educational strengthening for their youth.
Pilgrim Soul, a 66/1 shot on debut around the Kempton polytrack six weeks ago, when 5th (of 14!) to fast time winner, Tanseeq, will surely be a different proposition in a Novice Median Auction...
His alignment with the D’All Starz, a group of musicians that has aided in his growth from youth to adulthood and certainly his development as a performer on stage, is something he never takes for...
For the rest of the week, if you do not live along the North Coast Road from Maracas to Blanchisseuse, don’t attempt to travel to the area.
Chief Justice Ivor Archie is back in T&T after a trip abroad on personal business and the Law Association of T&T (LATT), which set up a committee to investigate allegations against him,...
Relatives of one of the six men murdered on New Year’s Day said he was not affiliated with any criminal gang in the Enterprise, Chaguanas area.
MOUNT MAUNGANUI, New Zealand –West Indies batting coach Toby Radford believes conditions in New Zealand have been behind Chris Gayle’s muted performances on tour but has backed the superstar...
