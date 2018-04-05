BG Thursday 5th 2018

Ross, Carter, Alexander lead T&T medal quest Much work has gone into preparing for the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games by the 51 local athletes who are in Australia and today their quest for success begin.

Thank you, Mr Clement If the contribution to public life of musician extraordinaire Leslie Clement were ever to be measured, among the metrics would have to be an assessment of his role in shattering the myths of a...

‘No place for monopoly in energy’ Energy consultant Helena Inniss has issued a warning to the government that it should learn from the failure of Trintomar before deciding to form a new company to produce small and stranded...

Go for Gold, T&T The long Easter (also called Pascha or resurrection Sunday) weekend has come and gone.

T&T chases 2nd place and bonus points With Guyana running away with the Regional U-15 title, T&T's best hope is to secure second place when final round matches take place today in Jamaica.

SWRHA CEO: No overcrowding at Sando hospital Despite complaints on social media about patients waiting for hours to get a bed at the San Fernando General Hospital, chief executive officer Gail Miller-Meade assures there is no overcrowding...

Social media and teens Recently, I was asked to speak at a high school on the topic of social media and as usual, the parents were surprised (thank God, pleasantly) that more of the talk was about the impact of social...

Celebrating International Francophonie Day 2018 On March 26, Serge Lavroff, Ambassador of France in partnership with Carla Rufeilds Hogan, High Commissioner for Canada, Amer Haidar, Honorary Consul for Lebanon, Paul Williams, Honorary Consul...

PTSC resignations blamed for tardy process Thirty-five new buses that were purchased by the Government from China have reached the Port of Port-of-Spain, but cannot be cleared because a “simple documentation” procedure was not done in time...