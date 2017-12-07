BG Thursday 7th December, 2017

EOC head calls for laws against sexual harassment Even if a company has the best policy against sexual harassment in the workplace, if it is not supported by upper management, all attempts to safeguard employees will be in vain, chairman of the...

Abuse of power is ruinous to people, systems, institutions The misuse of power has long been an issue set aside by women and men perhaps on some unspoken code, which says to expose abuse of any nature is to end up with a bad reflection of oneself.

Putting labour at the forefront Ahead of next Tuesday’s National Tripartite Advisory Council (NTAC) meeting, director of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) Decent Work Team (DWT) Claudia Coenjaerts said that the...

Trini UWI student Kara John wins IMF Caribbean Essay Competition Little did Trinidadian university student Kara John know that she would be awarded an internship at the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) local office as her prize for winning the multilateral...

bmobile Foundation continues technology scholarships for top SEA students The bmobile Foundation celebrated the achievements of the Top 10 2017 SEA students at an awards presentation for them on November 24.

House torched, woman, daughter hurt A manhunt has been launched for a Dominican Republic national who torched a house after a chopping and beating a woman and her daughter in St Helena yesterday.

Williams: It’s time Police win something Police FC will take the field at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva tomorrow with directives from Commissioner of Police Stephen Williams that ‘It’s time to win something now.’

Holder out of second Test with suspension HAMILTON, New Zealand—Still reeling from their heavy innings defeat to the Black Caps in the opening Test, West Indies were dealt another blow yesterday when captain Jason Holder was ruled out of...

Coastal erosion blamed for collapsing Matelot road Construction company Kall Co has disassociated itself from responsibility for the “failure” of three retaining walls built along Paria Main Road, in Matelot.