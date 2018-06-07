BG Thursday 7th June, 2018

The Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha (SDMS) is challenging a recently introduced system of stringent background checks for new pundits seeking licences to conduct marriages.
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley made a significant announcement about the energy sector which could have far reaching economic consequences for T&T but which, unfortunately, did not receive...
Under a merciless Tacarigua sun, the ladies from Mary’s Creations were last Sunday conducting brisk business selling, among other things, mango khurma.
Nabeel Mohammed is planning to turn his 2016 disastrous final campaign into something positive in the Men’s Singles of the Bmobile National Open Tennis Championship at the National Racquet Centre...
In the build-up to the 2015 general election the People’s National Movement (PNM) had a “more targeted and aggressive” social media campaign focused on the “undecideds especially the youths” and...
The T&T Police Service is not aware of any gang war pending in the Port-of-Spain division - such as between Beetham and East Port-of-Spain- but police have an action plan to deal with any gang...
Three-time Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association (CAZOVA) men’s champions, T&T, put up a spirited display but in the end fell to Puerto Rico, 15-25, 14-25, 25-27, in their opening match of...
Naparima College is into the final of the PowerGen National Under-14 tournament and will meet Fatima for the title tomorrow at the Brian Lara Academy in Tarouba.
Playwrights Workshop Trinbago’s (PWT) Monthly Readers Theatre Series, featured the first Wednesday of every month, presents the reading of two new plays for the June 2018 instalment; The Pursuit...
Disinformation and propaganda disguised as truth constitute more than a minor threat to social and political stability. This has been found to be so everywhere such practices are evident.
