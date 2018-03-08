BG Thursday 8th March, 2018

Lewis: Dyslexia is a gift Andrew Lewis Sailing Foundation teamed up with Atlantic LNG Company of T&T once again to hold a seminar for some 100 children with dyslexia on the weekend at the Hotel Normandie in St Ann's....

$10m trial starts March 21 The trial date for gymnast Thema Williams' multi-million dollar lawsuit against the T&T Gymnastics Federation is expected to be set on March 21.

Ali questions legitimacy of IRC committee Nominated member of the T&T Cricket Board (TTCB) and former player Zaheer Ali is questioning the legitimacy of the Independent Review Committee (IRC) that was recently set up to look at the...

Trini writer/director resides quietly in Point Fortin Trinidad-born superstar Sly Goodridge has returned to his native country and resides quietly in Point Fortin.

Colthrust, Roach eye Junior FCB titles Track and Field duo, Adell Colthrust and Ianna Roach are the front runners to take home the First Citizens Sports Foundation 2017 top Youth Awards at its annual sports awards on March 24, 2018 at...

Equal pay for equal work still eludes us In theory, women in this country enjoy the same legal rights as men when it comes to employment. In practice, that is not the case.

Umar Abdullah denied entry to PM’s meeting Islamic Front head Umar Abdullah is today wondering why he was denied entry to yesterday’s closed door meeting between Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and Muslims leaders.

The energy sector as a development metaphor Eric Williams was a brilliant historian, but by his own admission in Inward Hunger, business was not his strong point.

Mc Collin helps Mavericks get back on track T&T senior national netball goal-shooter, Kalifa Mc Collin, helped the benecosMavericks rebound from their first loss of the season in a 71-53 bashing of winless Team Northumbria in the...