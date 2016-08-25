Business Guardian 2016-08-25

Minister concerned about oil spills Energy Minister Nicole Olivierre says she is extremely concerned about recent oilspills, particularly those affecting fishing communities in her La Brea constituency.

Youth spokesman urges: Put young people on state boards More young people should be on state boards, says vice-chairperson for policy, advocacy and projects of the Commonwealth Youth Council, Nikoli Edwards.

Samba show to reveal soul of Brazil UWI, St Augustine, will join with the Brazilian Embassy in hosting the concert A Alma Brasileira—The Brazilian Soul on September 7.

Storytelling with Auntie Thea, Uncle Kole Children at the Sangre Grande and Port-of-Spain children’s libraries were in for a special treat when Auntie Thea, the “Mystic Storyteller,” visited their vacation camp sites with an international...

Treat Tassa with respect Tassa music is being treated with disrespect by politicians in T&T, according to Wendel Eversley, the vice president of the Tassa Association of T&T (TATT).

Construction worker shot dead outside bar Less than 24 hours after a police mobile unit was set up in La Romaine following the shocking murder of nine-year-old schoolboy Cyon Paul, another man has been shot dead.

Woodland vendors plead hardship Crab and oyster venders in Woodland who have been struggling to survive since oil seeped into the mangrove more than a month ago also want monetary assistance from Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley...

History of T&T chess needs to be published When Ian Ali, well known teacher, author and chess player, was asked by the T&TCA earlier this year to write a history of the sport in Trinidad and Tobago he readily accepted.

Women urged to leave abusive relationships Be proactive and not reactive. Words of advice to women in abusive relationships and homes by Madinah House president, Lydia Choate.