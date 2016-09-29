Business Guardian 2016-09-29

Minister wants faster response to oil spills Energy Minister Nicole Olivierre said yesterday that she is concerned about the state of T&T’s oil infrastructure in T&T and has mandated state-owned Petrotrin to improve its pipeline...

How culture can inform policy Review by Kevin Baldeosingh

Preying on pensioners A PH taxi driver who preyed on pensioners, robbing them of groceries, jewelry and cash, was sentenced to 13 months in jail yesterday.

Films for a Better Place boosts local movie makers Sustain T&T, producers of Green Screen: The Environmental Film Festival, recently hosted a workshop for filmmakers as part of its new initiative, Films for a Better Place.

Tigers, Naps, Shiva share SSFL lead The trio of St Anthony’s College, reigning two-time defending champions Naparima College and Shiva Boys Hindu College, all won to move into a three-way lead at the top of the Shell/First Citizens...

December 31 deadline for FATCA compliance Rosemarie Sant

Swept aside: T20 champs limp to third straight loss ABU DHABI—Pakistan exposed West Indies weakness to spin bowling and large outfields by cantering to a comfortable eight wicket win in their final match to complete a three-nil white wash here...

NLCB/T&TFA sign off on new partnership The T&T Football Association through the successful campaign thus far of the Soca Warriors on the road to Russia 2018 has partnered with National Lotteries Control Board/T&T Football...