Business Guardian 2016-10-13

Murder linked to vehicle deal Relatives of one of two men, whose body washed ashore last week in South Trinidad, believe a transaction over a vehicle may be responsible for his death. Fruit vendor Wazim Nabbie, 21, was found...

Supplies needed for devastated nation The following data on the post-hurricane situation in Haiti was provided by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), one of the international organisations co-ordinating...

Time to review public transport standards The tragic death of Roosevelt Kerr of L’Anse Fourmi, Tobago, after a Public Transport Service Corporation (PTSC) bus ran off the road and down a precipice near the Bloody Bay Recreation Ground was...

Cops probe hunter’s killing Although relatives of Chandarsingh Ramsingh said he contemplated suicide on a previous occasion, investigators are probing how he was killed while on his way to hunt on Tuesday.

PM raps soldiers for putting AG’s children at risk: "I no longer trust them" Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley yesterday described the photographs of Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi’s children training with high-powered guns at Camp Cumuto, which were shown in Parliament and...

French company looks to build bridges in T&T Ask most Trinbagonians to name French construction companies with global operations and the answer is likely to be Vinci, which was the contractor on the Uriah Butler/Churchill Roosevelt...

Band together to help Haiti Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley wants Defence Ministers from the Americas to devise new avenues to improve preparation and cooperation to mitigate hardships after natural disasters.

‘Reporters seemed content to write about stolen food, starving babies’ The Road to Hell Michael Maren. The Free Press, 1997. Review by Kevin Baldeosingh

Six steps to becoming an Alta tutor The Adult Literacy Tutors Association has officially begun its recruitment period for volunteers who are interested in becoming Alta tutors next year.