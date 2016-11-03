Business Guardian 2016-11-03

Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online
A La Horquetta man was murdered on Tuesday night after blocking off an open area in his backyard to prevent criminals from entering.
RALPH BANWARIE
A security guard was killed during a shootout with bandits at a bar in Maturita, Arima, yesterday.
Tonya Nero of Athletics Central and T&T Road Runners Club’s Kelvin Johnson were among the winners at the first leg of the National Association of Athletic Administration of T&T (NAAATT)...
Acting Commissioner of Police Stephen Williams has confirmed officers had been equipped with body cameras even before the Police Social Welfare Association (PSWA) and Police Complaints Authority (...
Newly-installed president of the T&T Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA) Lynsley Doodhai says his executive’s first order of business would be to address the continuing expansion of the...
IMF Deputy Managing Director Tao Zhang yesterday warned that low oil prices have major implications for the Caribbean.
SHARJAH—West Indies captain Jason Holder says he believes an impressive late afternoon session yesterday against Pakistan, has put his side in a “good position” to press for its first win in 14...
The T&T Chess Foundation’s annual Junior Chess Grand Prix will present the second of its four one-day tournaments at the Pentecostal Light and Life Foundation High School, Sangster Hill Road,...
Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister Ayanna Webster-Roy is calling on parents and teachers to create safe spaces for children to speak about their feelings.
