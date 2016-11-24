Business Guardian 2016-11-24

Point mayor can still seek office Point Fortin Mayor Clyde Paul was convicted yesterday on a drunk-driving charge and fined $7,000. However, the conviction does not make him ineligible to run for public office.

T&T U-20 men resume World Cup prep The T&T national men’s under 20 football team is set to resume preparations for the CONCACAF Final Round of qualification towards the FIFA Under 20 World Cup in South Korea next year.

Paria ideal for national park Over the years, in the process discovering a sustainable development perspective, my focus has always been on our two fundamental assets — our people and our land.

Caricom legislators focus on WTO rules Legislators from around the region are meeting in Port of Spain to discuss their experiences in economic and trade policies in relation to World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules.

Windies women sweep India A solid half century opening partnership between Hayley Matthews and Captain Stafanie Taylor laid the foundation for West Indies 139 for four in 20 overs after they won the toss and elected to bat...

Black Rock upsets Sidey’s FC in TFA knockout quarters Black Rock pulled of the biggest upset in the Tobago Football Association Premier Division knockout competition when it ousted league leaders Sidey’s FC 5-4 on penalty-kicks after a 3-3 draw in...

Sat: People seeing race in roti talk Secretary General of the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha (SDMS) Satnarayan Maharaj says it is unfortunate that the Divali meal served by former prime minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar at the Diplomatic...

Champs Bon Accord - the Pride of Tobago ​Kyron Melville and Nigel Burnett were the only players on target during regulation time of the three finals played yesterday in the Atlantic National Primary School Football League and their...

Ramdeen accuses HDC official of bid rigging United National Congress Senator Gerald Ramdeen has accused a top Housing Development Corporation (HDC) official of bid rigging.