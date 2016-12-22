Business Guardian 2016-12-22

Govt cuts 2017 Carnival spending by 25 per cent Government allocations for Carnival 2017 have suffered yet another cut.

CRISIS, CATHARSIS, AND MAXIE CUFFIE The CNC3 Morning Show last week showed an interview with a fellow who started an online petition to reinstate the death penalty, and calls for it seem to be building.

Cancer Society gets Christmas gift from GML The T&T Cancer Society received an early Christmas gift from Guardian Media yesterday, in the form of over $91,ooo in cash to assist in its cancer prevention measures like screening for...

Killer released after 25 years After spending a quarter of a century in jail for killing his grandparents, a prisoner was released yesterday in time to reunite with his family for Christmas.

Wilson, Anthony strike again Two records a piece were established by for Zarek Wilson of Blue Dolphins Swim Club and Zoe Anthony of Marlins as the ASATT Invitational Swim Meet came to a close on Sunday at the National Aquatic...

JA teams with RBC to inspire young men Some 400 young men from secondary schools across Trinidad received a rare, first-hand glimpse into the personal lives of several public figures when they attended the 2016 Annual Junior...

$5m heist: Hyatt warehouse raid caught on neighbours' cameras Police are now on the lookout for people who may have been duped into buying what they thought were high-priced flat screen televisions for use as CCTV monitors at cut rate prices.

WICB to share funds with boards The West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) has decided to share the funds they are to receive from various T20 leagues around the world with its regional Boards and clubs that the players represent.

DOMA: We face unique pressure With Christmas just a few days away, pedestrians and motorists are flooding the streets of Port-of-Spain and Chaguanas but most people are just window shopping.