Business Guardian 2016-12-22

Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online
Government allocations for Carnival 2017 have suffered yet another cut.
The CNC3 Morning Show last week showed an interview with a fellow who started an online petition to reinstate the death penalty, and calls for it seem to be building.
The T&T Cancer Society received an early Christmas gift from Guardian Media yesterday, in the form of over $91,ooo in cash to assist in its cancer prevention measures like screening for...
After spending a quarter of a century in jail for killing his grandparents, a prisoner was released yesterday in time to reunite with his family for Christmas.
Two records a piece were established by for Zarek Wilson of Blue Dolphins Swim Club and Zoe Anthony of Marlins as the ASATT Invitational Swim Meet came to a close on Sunday at the National Aquatic...
Some 400 young men from secondary schools across Trinidad received a rare, first-hand glimpse into the personal lives of several public figures when they attended the 2016 Annual Junior...
Police are now on the lookout for people who may have been duped into buying what they thought were high-priced flat screen televisions for use as CCTV monitors at cut rate prices.
The West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) has decided to share the funds they are to receive from various T20 leagues around the world with its regional Boards and clubs that the players represent.
With Christmas just a few days away, pedestrians and motorists are flooding the streets of Port-of-Spain and Chaguanas but most people are just window shopping.
Like some businesses in T&T that are feeling the brunt of the economic downturn, the speciality spirits, wine and gourmet shop Naughty Grape has introduced a strategy to stimulate demand for...
