Business Guardian 2017-01-05

Crime high on agenda Cabinet ministers gathered at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann’s yesterday for the first day of a two-day Cabinet retreat which is aimed at reviewing the performance of the Government in the past...

‘Relation’ is a real ‘Special’ Special Relation is advantaged by the apprentice claim of Charlie Bennett in a nine-runner Maiden Stakes over an extended mile of Wolverhampton tapeta today, 5lbs equates to more than two lengths...

Angostura treats community Angostura Limited hosted a Christmas party for 80 Senior Citizens and 150 children from various schools in the Beetham and Laventille area.

TTOC signs with Puma As it strives for Olympic golds in the furure, the T&T Olympic Team (TeamTTO) will sport Puma kits going forward.

Soca Warriors get Suriname test tonight T&T Soca Warriors will go in search of three valuable points when they take on Suriname tonight in the first of two matches in the Caribbean Football Union (CFU) Gold Cup play-off matches at...

Gas leak scare at city mall Hundreds of workers and shoppers had to evacuate Town Centre Mall, and other businesses along Chacon Street, Port-of-Spain yesterday after a leaking 100-pound LPG cylinder was discovered on the...

Logie gets Super50 approval National head coach Gus Logie will continue in his role as head coach for the upcoming Regional Super50 tournament despite the T&T Red Force’s poor showing in the Digicel Professional Cricket...

Rampaul back for Red Force Pacer Ravi Rampaul was a welcome sight on the cricket field yesterday, as he turned out for Kyle Hope’s XI against Marlon Richards’ XI in the second national trial for the upcoming Regional...

Heart surgery for minister—PM Energy Minister Franklin Khan is to undergo a major surgery for a heart condition on Sunday.