Business Guardian 2017-01-12

Analysts: Politics in OWTU settlement Politics may have played a hand in Monday’s wage increase settlement between the Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union (OWTU) and the Government which led to the cancelling of strike action by oil...

The Caricom option Rational people looking on at the Caribbean integration project, with specific emphasis on the work of the Caribbean Community (Caricom) Secretariat and its supporting agencies, can understandably...

‘Mums’ is definitely ‘The Word’ Summer Collection a cheap purchase out of Charles Hills’ Lambourn yard at Newmarket Sales last Autumn, could enhance her value considerably by winning the eight-runner ‘aged’ Maiden Stakes over...

Whither goes Dimanche Gras? Carnival Sunday night, specifically Dimanche Gras at the Queen’s Park Savannah, has been a continuing challenge to successive organisations and producers.

Alta’s Throwback Thursday This month as Alta continues recruiting volunteer tutors around Trinidad who are interested in teaching our adult students to read and write, we feature a ‘throwback’ to an article written by one...

GOD SOLVES EVERYTHING Kevin Baldeosingh According to Acting Deputy Police Commissioner Wayne Dick, God helped police investigators arrest and charge a suspect in the Shannon Banfield murder case.

Venezuelan tops Promenade chess Efrem Marin, a 46-year-old Venezuelan immigrant, has topped the field of 24 players who participated in the Promenade Chess Club’s Christmas tournament.

T&T’s Forbes looking ahead to more action in South America The 26-year-old Forbes made history by becoming the first Caribbean player to be part of a Copa Libertadores Feminina side, after Sportivo Limpeño of Paraguay defeated Estudiantes de Guarico of...

John Williams: More teams at W/Cup positive The decision by the world governing body for football-FIFA, to expand the amount of teams in the World Cup to 48 has been described as a positive move for T&T, said David John-Williams, the T...