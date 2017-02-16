Business Guardian 2017-02-16

Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online
“Explain your wealth, Madame Minister.”
Arima football club Sports & Games FC Santa Rosa wants to make the Arima Velodrome their home ground for this season and beyond.
Joelisa Cooper joined the party late, but her presence was certainly felt as she piloted Police to another win in the Premiership Division of the Courts All Sectors Netball League at the Eastern...
“If we really love ourselves, everything in our life works” — Louise Hay
Women’s activist Diana Mahabir-Wyatt says T&T’s women, particularly young women, are an endangered species.
The Oilfields Workers Trade Union says production at the state owned oil company Petrotrin has increased by more than 1,000 barrels of oil per day since an interim five per cent agreement was...
Some religious sects recognise the value of self-flagellation as a way of “sanctifying” the flesh. Nobody comes to drag you out of your house or hand you the whip or the chain.
For almost two decades, the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians’ Organisation (TUCO) managed its biggest and main carnival revenue earner, the Calypso Fiesta competition.
