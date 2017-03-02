Business Guardian 2017-03-02

Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online
A woman, Michaeline Wall, a disabled person was convicted a few weeks ago (Guardian, February 11) for marijuana offences.
Despite having a vigilant community watch and a snarling dog to protect them, two Siparia women met a brutal death at the hands of robbers just before the start of the hectic Carnival weekend.
Some years ago, while exiting Guyana after attending a workshop on the Caricom Single Market addressed by the then President of Guyana and senior officials of the Caricom Secretariat (where I was...
Staff at the Emperor Valley Zoo have been plunged into mourning following the passing of one of its longest kept residents —a 55-year-old American male crocodile popularly known as “Crocky.”
Author Cheryl Ann Gajadhar is unlikely to win any literary awards for her first self-published work, but The Girl in the Cupboard has a straight-up, engaging honesty about it that promises to win...
Just over one month after strike action was averted at State-owned Petrotrin, the industrial climate has once again soured as wage negotiations between the company and the Oilfield Workers Trade...
From the fete scene to Soca Monarch, Dimanche Gras to Chutney Monarch, Kiddies Carnival to Ole Mas, Carnival has a way of reflecting the current state of the nation.
Last week, Fantastic Friday marked the countdown to the big Carnival weekend as final competitions got under way—International Soca Monarch (ISM) on Friday night, Panorama finals on Saturday night...
