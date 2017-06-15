Business Guardian 2017-06-15

Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online
WALTER ALIBEY
Tyrik Singh produced impressive performances for Maloney Pacers youth teams and helped them cop two titles in the inaugural Association of Basketball Officials of T&T (ABOTT) 3x3 Basketball...
The Rugby Football Union’s domestic season kicks-off on Saturday with the Annual Austin Davis Memorial Ruggerama Tournament at the Mannie Ramjohn Stadium.
A mother of two from Wallerfield, whose family was robbed of their two vehicles during an early morning home invasion yesterday, is disappointed that police only managed to kill one of their...
Two of three men who accosted Fr Clyde Harvey on Monday morning were sent to kidnap and murder him, the priest told the media yesterday.
The State has been ordered to pay almost $150,000 in compensation to an electrical engineer who was wrongfully detained by police for six hours over allegedly stealing a circuit board from a...
T&T’s Keshorn Walcott and Jarrin Solomon bagged bronze medals at the 55th Paavo Nurmi Games, an IAAF World Challenge Meeting in Turku, Finland, yesterday.
LONDON— In the big book of political blunders, Theresa May’s decision to hold a snap election to solidify her Brexit mandate will rank among the most memorable — and the most unnecessary.
Police with automatic firearms swarmed a La Romaine community yesterday after gunmen opened fire on a group of residents on Monday night, killing 18-year-old Kimroy Marshall and injuring two...
