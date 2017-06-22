Business Guardian 2017-06-22

DPP’s office burdened by Marcia’s unfinished cases Courtesy CNC 3 News Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard SC says the accused men in Marcia Ayers-Caesar’s 53 abandoned cases aren’t the only victims.

National energy policy coming Acknowledging that it had taken too long for a national energy policy to be put in place, Anita Hankey, senior planning officer, Ministry of Energy, said the policy will be coming soon.

Getting encore performance at work If you go to Giza, Egypt, you can see the Great Pyramid.

Two foreigners among John John murder victims The third victim of Monday’s triple murder at John John, East Port-of-Spain has been identified as Venezuelan national Miguel Matillo, 24.

Marooned pregnant woman goes into labour A full term pregnant woman, trapped by rising flood waters, was yesterday rescued by a Guardian Media team and residents of St Helena Village, after waiting for over two hours in vain for help...

Remembrance at the Holy Trinity Cathedral The Ministry of Community Development, Culture and the Arts, in keeping with the mission of building resilient culturally rich communities, presents the concert—An Introduction to Remembrance—...

Gopaul hopes to soar where ‘Eagles’ do Youth football coach Imran Roberto Gopaul more affectionately known as ‘Gopz’ is a strong believer in using sport as an avenue toward success for the youth of T&T.

NGC, EOG sign gas supply contract The National Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago Limited and EOG Resources Trinidad Limited reached an agreement for a continued supply of natural gas to the domestic market from 2019, following...

Parents’ struggle highlights shortfall in T&T health care When Nirala Alfonso, the mother of an adult daughter, was surprised with her second pregnancy, she did everything to have a healthy and bright baby.