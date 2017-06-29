Business Guardian 2017-06-29

Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online
Raymond Choo Kong Productions in association with First Instinct is presenting the comic play Choose Your Partner Wisely this weekend.
Help the Children’s Authority, don’t criticise it, says child rights activist, Diana Mahabir-Wyatt.
US travel guide Anthony Bourdain’s recent documentary on T&T, which should have been an opportunity to showcase local food and culture, unfortunately turned out to be more of a crime...
Accountant Darryl Cox was granted $600,000 bail after appearing in the San Fernando Magistrates’ Court on multiple money laundering and fraud charges yesterday.
As Government seeks to realign national goals to grow and sustain competitive business operations in the face of open and highly dynamic global markets, much emphasis and greater efforts are now...
More stormy Parliament sessions may be ahead. While the Opposition intends filing a motion of no-confidence against House Speaker Bridgid Annisette- George by today, the Speaker yesterday sternly...
Chairman of the Global Brands Group of Companies, Mario Sabga-Aboud, has described yesterday as “one of my worst days ever.”
UN representative Richard Bluwitt warned that terrorists are seeking new vulnerable targets, especially in tourism sectors.
The Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM) has admitted that it needs to make improvements to its response to natural disasters following the aftermath of Tropical Storm Bret.
The Terms of Emergence: How Photography from the African Diaspora Comes into Public View is the name of a talk on today (Thursday, June 29), at 7.00 pm, at Alice Yard.
