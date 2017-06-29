Business Guardian 2017-06-29

Choo Kong presents new comedy: Choose Your Partner Wisely Raymond Choo Kong Productions in association with First Instinct is presenting the comic play Choose Your Partner Wisely this weekend.

Mahabir-Wyatt: Don’t criticise Children’s Authority Help the Children’s Authority, don’t criticise it, says child rights activist, Diana Mahabir-Wyatt.

Bourdain crime piece an indictment on T&T—Solomon US travel guide Anthony Bourdain’s recent documentary on T&T, which should have been an opportunity to showcase local food and culture, unfortunately turned out to be more of a crime...

Accountant on money laundering charges Accountant Darryl Cox was granted $600,000 bail after appearing in the San Fernando Magistrates’ Court on multiple money laundering and fraud charges yesterday.

National Innovation Policy awaiting Cabinet approval As Government seeks to realign national goals to grow and sustain competitive business operations in the face of open and highly dynamic global markets, much emphasis and greater efforts are now...

Bridgid reads riot act to misbehaving MPs More stormy Parliament sessions may be ahead. While the Opposition intends filing a motion of no-confidence against House Speaker Bridgid Annisette- George by today, the Speaker yesterday sternly...

Sabga-Aboud apologises Chairman of the Global Brands Group of Companies, Mario Sabga-Aboud, has described yesterday as “one of my worst days ever.”

How could terrorism affect the Caribbean? UN representative Richard Bluwitt warned that terrorists are seeking new vulnerable targets, especially in tourism sectors.

ODPM: 400,000 affected by Brett The Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM) has admitted that it needs to make improvements to its response to natural disasters following the aftermath of Tropical Storm Bret.