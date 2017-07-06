Business Guardian 2017-07-06

Kamla: Govt reducing expenditure by $3b Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar is warning that thousands of public servants and law enforcement officers may be out of a job as the Government seeks to reduce expenditure by $3 billion...

Two more Bulgarians charged The two foreigners appeared before a Port-of-Spain magistrate yesterday, less than a week after two other Bulgarian nationals were arrested and charged with similar offences.

Gabriella creates chess history The T&T chess world, indeed the entire nation, should extend congratulations to 16-year-old Gabriella Johnson for creating chess history, becoming the country’s first Woman International...

Caricom Secretary General: Give CSME more credit ST GEORGE’S, Grenada— Caricom Secretary General Irwin LaRocque admitted that the CSME was seen by many as a waste of time, but said this was simply because the people of the region did not know...

Hero guard: ‘I tried to save them all’ Kyle Thomas, who is just 19 years old and only on the job as a security guard for two months with Amalgamated Security Services, is now being hailed a hero as he risked his own life to try and...

Man pleads "not guilty" in Facebook threat charge Rayad Mohammed, the man who posted a Facebook threat against Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley's family, has pleaded not guilty.



Don’t turn blind eye to Venezuela St Lucia Prime Minister Allen Chastanet said yesterday that while Caribbean Community (Caricom) countries must not seek to interfere in the internal affairs of Venezuela, the regional bloc at the...

An absence of planning It’s the rainy season, now belatedly known by many Trinis as the “hurricane season.” Better late than never.

Four charged with separate murders Four men appeared in court yesterday charged with four separate murders which occurred as far back as November, last year.