Business Guardian 2017-08-03

‘Choice’ is so obvious! To Wafij will not be a surprise if he causes one by reversing placings with Havana Grey in the group three, £75000, Molecomb Stakes over five furlongs of ‘good to soft’ Goodwood this afternoon; at...

Ayers-Caesar saga rages on in Magistrates’ Court Lawyers representing two murder accused, whose protracted case may have to be restarted because of former chief magistrate Marcia Ayers-Caesar’s short-lived judicial appointment, are moving to...

‘End to EWMSC power woes soon’ The ongoing electricity glitches at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex (EWMSC) in Mt Hope should be over by year’s end with the installation of a $1.3 million custom-made electrical...

Stigma is common within families How many of us have a relative or family member who lives with a mental illness? What are our private thoughts about that person?

Take steelpan to Africa schools Government wants the Pan in Schools project to go Africa, Trade and Industry Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon says.

‘Card’ and Boyle to turn up trumps again? Cardsharp attempts to complete a notably prestigious group two double in the Richmond Stakes over six furlongs of ‘good to soft’ Goodwood today; three weeks ago Mark Johnston’s charge was a...

Brilliant Roach brightens rain-hit day as Essex stumble CHELMSFORD, England – Fast bowler Kemar Roach erased any doubt about his form and fitness with a brilliant spell which brightened an otherwise dour second day of the West Indies three-day tour...

Fifties for Chase, Blackwood and Brathwaite England—Roston Chase made an enterprising start to his maiden tour of England, leading a trio of half-century makers as West Indies prospered on the first day of their opening tour match against...

Concern over Trump’s new immigration plan In his continued efforts to clamp down on immigrants entering the United States, President Donald Trump yesterday embraced legislation that seeks to cut legal immigration by 50 per cent in the...