Business Guardian 24th August, 2017

Mottley to take key role in gas negotiations Former Finance Minister Wendell Mottley is to lead government’s team to negotiate a new natural gas contract with the owners of Atlantic LNG Train 1.

Heavy-T inspection moves to Caroni The annual inspection of trucks and pickup vans will now take place at the headquarters of the Transport Division’s headquarters in Caroni.

Citrus disease hits Govt farms The Ministry of Agriculture has taken a decision to destroy 200,000 citrus plants following traces of the citrus greening disease in our country.

‘PLAYIN SMART WID FOOLISHNESS’ Just as a follow up to my question last week regarding Tobagonians’ quietude on the collapse of the sea-bridge.

FIU, TTSEC discuss compliance Officials from The Trinidad and Tobago Securities and Exchange Commission (TTSEC) and Financial Intelligence Unit of T&T (FIUTT) held a meeting to discuss compliance and other related matters...

Body of hiker found but remains in forest The body of missing hiker Richard Baird was found yesterday but could not be air-lifted out of the dense Aripo forest.

$55,000 fine for smuggling US $ Former flight attendant Vinosh Maraj was yesterday fined $55,000 for trying to smuggle close to US$40,000 into the country.

Duke swimming to T&T in ferry fiasco protest Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Minority Leader Watson Duke intends to make good on his promise to swim from Tobago to Trinidad in protest against the unreliable inter-island ferry service, as well...