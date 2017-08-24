Business Guardian 24th August, 2017

Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online
Former Finance Minister Wendell Mottley is to lead government’s team to negotiate a new natural gas contract with the owners of Atlantic LNG Train 1.
The annual inspection of trucks and pickup vans will now take place at the headquarters of the Transport Division’s headquarters in Caroni.
The Ministry of Agriculture has taken a decision to destroy 200,000 citrus plants following traces of the citrus greening disease in our country.
Just as a follow up to my question last week regarding Tobagonians’ quietude on the collapse of the sea-bridge.
Officials from The Trinidad and Tobago Securities and Exchange Commission (TTSEC) and Financial Intelligence Unit of T&T (FIUTT) held a meeting to discuss compliance and other related matters...
The body of missing hiker Richard Baird was found yesterday but could not be air-lifted out of the dense Aripo forest.
Former flight attendant Vinosh Maraj was yesterday fined $55,000 for trying to smuggle close to US$40,000 into the country.
Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Minority Leader Watson Duke intends to make good on his promise to swim from Tobago to Trinidad in protest against the unreliable inter-island ferry service, as well...
The news that Massy United have decided to sponsor next week’s Independence Day racing inclusive of the Trinidad Derby is a shot in the arm for local racing.
GUARDIAN MEDIA is not responsible for the content of external sites. Copyright © 2014 GUARDIAN MEDIA LIMITED
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online